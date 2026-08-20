'Heroes Drive Sober:' New Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign launches in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — A new Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign launched in Cuyahoga County Wednesday.

This year's theme connects sober driving with one of Cleveland's superheroes, Superman. The campaign says anyone who makes a decision to drive sober is a hero.

Law enforcement agencies from across the county gathered alongside the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner and other members of the Cuyahoga County Safe Communities Coalition Wednesday morning under the Superman statue in Downtown Cleveland. To launch the campaign, the agencies posted signs downtown and collected badges and outreach materials to distribute in their communities.

"Heroes drive sober," Cleveland Police Sergeant Freddy Diaz said. "That's the message we brought out. We wanna encourage folks to make the right choice, go home safe, enjoy your time with family, enjoy some of the festivities that some of these holidays bring."

Officials said reminders to drive sober are needed now more than ever as the number of impaired drivers continues to rise.

Diaz said his department has issued 150 citations and arrests for impaired driving so far this year. He said officers see an increase in impaired driving on weekends and around holidays. Diaz said the ages of impaired drivers range from 17 to 82 years old.

These crashes often lead to serious injury or death. Diaz said the victims can be the impaired driver, their passengers, or others on the road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson said there are about 100 fatalities in the county every year. Roughly one in three of those deaths involves an impaired driver. Gilson said that means one person is dying every week due to impaired driving.

"We hope that the message gets across that the decision to drive sober is important," Diaz said. "It could save your life."

Diaz said the Cleveland Police Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout the year. Some will be independent, and others will be in partnership with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.