High gas prices driving higher need for help, says nonprofit

The May Dugan Center in Cleveland is seeing more people than usual needing help right now.

I visited the social services nonprofit on the city's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

I talked with Andy Trares, the executive director, who told me it's due to higher gas and grocery prices.

"Increased gas prices, in particular, are hard for everyone, and we're all feeling it when we go to the pump, but for families who have such limited resources and were already right on the edge, this could push them over into poverty, potentially homelessness, and it could really become disruptive for people's lives," said Trares. "So, however people can support the May Dugan Center, the Cleveland Food Bank, any local food pantry, is always greatly appreciated."

He said they've seen this in the past when gas prices have spiked, and they anticipate the increased need will continue as long as costs remain high.

For example, the May Dugan Center said more than 700 new families have used their food pantry since gas prices started rising in March.

And they've provided more than 19,000 more meals than this time last year.

Trares said they're in need of more help, like the volunteers from KeyBank who were on-site packing bags of food on Tuesday.

"It just, it fills my heart," said Daniel Phillips, branch manager at KeyBank in Ohio City. "Who doesn't like to help people, and when you help people, you feel good, and there are people in need right now. So, if we can do that and make someone's life a little easier and represent the bank while doing it, it's a win-win."

The KeyBank Foundation granted the May Dugan Center $500,000 beginning in October 2024, and that lasts through next year.

The bags of food will be handed out on Wednesday at May Dugan, the larger of two weekly food distributions, said Trares.

He said they anticipate serving 900 families Wednesday, which is 100 more than they usually would.

He said the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is helping them meet the growing demand. He also said every Tuesday, Heinen's Grocery Store donates additional food to May Dugan.

Also having an impact, said Trares, are the recent changes to SNAP eligibility.

In Cuyahoga County, 1,300 residents received notice in May that their SNAP benefits were closing at the end of the month due to work requirements not being met.

More than half were 55 or older.

I checked this week, and the county said more than 200 people provided verification of an exemption and their SNAP benefits were preserved.

The county said about 5,000 local SNAP recipients are impacted by the new rules, and many could potentially lose benefits this year as they come due for SNAP recertification if they don't meet the requirement or qualify for an exemption.

Cuyahoga County said anyone who believes they should be exempted must provide documentation so their case can be updated.