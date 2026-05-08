Cuyahoga County officials warn that over 1,000 residents may lose SNAP benefits

CLEVELAND — Local leaders gathered Friday morning at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to raise awareness of the impact new federal eligibility requirements will have on SNAP recipients.

Cuyahoga County officials warn that more than 1,000 residents are at risk of losing SNAP benefits, and the state has begun notifying those who stand to lose benefits, at least half of whom are 55 or older.

Those in attendance included leaders from Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Hunger Network, Dave's Markets and United Way of Greater Cleveland.

News 5's Nadeen Abusada attended the gathering on Friday morning. This story will be updated later with more information, including resources available for those who lose their benefits.