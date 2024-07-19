How the tech outage is impacting Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A massive tech outage is causing disruptions across the world, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

Here's a list of how the outages could impact you.

Hotels

Staffers told News 5's Mike Holden that all IHG and Hilton Hotel systems have gone down.

They cannot operate their system because it’s internet-based.

They are manually checking out customers.

IT is attempting to restore remotely.

Businesses are reportedly cash-only due to POS systems being down.

Hopkins Airport

Massive lines have formed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport due to the system outage.

Multiple airlines are reporting delays due to the outage.

Cleveland Clinic

Some technology used by Cleveland Clinic is currently impacted.

Patient care is not affected, and they are continuing to provide care at all locations.

City of Cleveland

"We are working to determine if the outage is affecting any City systems/services and — if it is affecting any — what extent the impact is. We will provide more information as soon as we learn more."

City of Akron

The outage has impacted some city devices and servers, although the core city services were not disrupted.

Some city services may be slightly delayed this morning including 311 website access, Utilities Business Office, Income Tax, and city golf courses.

Ohio Turnpike

The Turnpike is having trouble with its EZ Pass website and is hoping to resolve the issue quickly.

BMV

Some BMV and title services may not be available on Friday due to the outage.

Utility bills

In Hudson, the IT outage is impacting its website, which means if you have any utility bills due, you'll have to pay in person.

Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County is currently experiencing some disruptions in technology services connected to nationwide outages.

At this time, emergency services, including 911 and the Child Abuse Hotline remain operable.

Media

Some TV news stations around the country were not able to get on-air. News 5 was an exception, bringing viewers updates all morning long.

What happened?

The outage was linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

The company's CEO said the outage was not due to a security incident.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed ... Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

