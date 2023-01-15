'I am lost for words': Longtime friend of Brooklyn Centre shooting victim speaks of loss and disbelief

CLEVELAND — A longtime friend of one of the four victims, Angelic Gonzalez, said she is still in disbelief after Friday night's shooting in Brookelyn Centre. Gloria Hernandez said Gonzalez and her raised their children together over the last 10 years until Gonzalez moved to Cleveland from Chicago in 2021.

I am so lost, I am lost for words,” said Hernandez. “I not only lost my best friend, I lost my nephew, I lost her husband, even her dad, who she lived out there for.”

Cleveland police have the suspect in custody, who they say is now facing aggravated murder charges. Hernanzez said the 41-year-old suspect is Gonzalez's half-brother.

“I think one thing led to another,” Hernandez added. “Words were said, and eventually, the devil snapped.”

Gonzalez’s 8-year-old daughter is the only remaining survivor. She’s still in critical condition receiving medical care for her injuries.

“How do I move on,” said Hernandez. “How do I figure out my day to day without hearing from her. I texted her last night and I said I wish you could talk to me.”

For now, Gonzalez hopes some greater understanding of what exactly led up to the quadruple murder can be uncovered in the coming days.

“She really did love her brother,” Hernandez added. “She took him in to help him. So, I hope he knows that, and I hope he feels the hurt. I don’t understand why he would do this.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by family and friends to help with funeral costs. Click here if you’d like to donate.

