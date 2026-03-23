ICE agents spotted at Cleveland Hopkins; airport says they are assisting TSA

CLEVELAND — If you were at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Monday, you may have noticed several armed ICE agents roaming through the building.

According to the airport, the agents were on-site to help assist federal TSA workers in non-screening roles.

The airport said the agents were not conducting identification checks or screening passengers — they were assisting with passenger flows through the facility.

"There is no impact to passenger travel or airport operations at this time. Travelers should proceed as usual and arrive as recommended for their flights," the airport said in a statement.

It was an unusual morning at Hopkins.

Several flights were canceled to LaGuardia Airport after a fatal overnight crash in New York.

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Several flights cancelled from Cleveland Hopkins to New York's LaGuardia Airport

RELATED: Several flights canceled from Cleveland Hopkins to New York's LaGuardia Airport due to deadly crash

And overnight, Hopkins had a minor incident involving an airport tow tractor and an airplane.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told News 5 the tug crashed into a parked Frontier plane just before 1 a.m. Monday. The plane arrived from West Palm Beach and landed just before midnight.

No one was injured, but there was a small hole in the belly of the aircraft.