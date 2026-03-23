Several flights canceled from Cleveland Hopkins to New York's LaGuardia Airport due to deadly crash

CLEVELAND — Five flights departing Cleveland Hopkins Airport and set to arrive at New York's LaGuardia Airport have been canceled.

The cancellations come after a horrific crash overnight at LaGuardia. The crash closed the airport after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all flights.

The pilot and co-pilot of the Jazz Aviation flight were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Port Authority spokesperson. Additionally, 41 people were transported to the hospital: 39 on the aircraft and two ARFF officers.

The FAA has issued a notice announcing that airport operations will remain suspended until 2 p.m. Monday.

The NTSB said it is launching an investigative team that's expected to arrive at the airport.

Overnight, Hopkins had its own minor incident involving an airport tow tractor and an airplane.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells News 5 the tug crashed into a parked Frontier plane just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The plane arrived from West Palm Beach and landed just before midnight.

No one was injured, but there was a small hole in the belly of the aircraft.

Some flights meant to land at LaGuardia Airport have been diverted.

Flights are being diverted to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport or to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

For more on flight cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins, click here.