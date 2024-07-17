James Gunn pens heartfelt goodbye to Cleveland after finishing Superman shooting

After six weeks of shoots in Cleveland, Superman is heading down south to Cincinnati to finish filming.

Director James Gunn penned a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram to the city that was turned into Metropolis, calling Cleveland a "special place."

"Today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting. From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place. I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city - not once, not twice, but dozens of times. The wonderful background actors on the film were always so fun and funny and they clapped after takes, something that reminded us Hollywood cynics why we make movies in the first place. The pride you feel in being where Jerry and Joe first created Superman was invigorating. You exemplify his spirit. But just as much it’s the pride you have in your community, your hometown, your radio stations and restaurants and gathering places that touched me. Every city would be so lucky to have people that loved their city as much as you. You simply couldn’t have been more wonderful, kind, or accommodating to me and our performers and crew. Thank you a thousand times over for being our friends and partners on this film. Much love to you all," Gunn wrote.

The shoots caused multiple road closures across town, but some say it was worth it.

