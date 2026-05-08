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Judge denies motion to end Cleveland police consent decree

A federal judge denied a motion to terminate Cleveland's consent decree with the Department of Justice, the agreement that formalizes oversight of the city's police department.
Judge denies motion to end Cleveland police consent decree
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A federal judge denied a motion to terminate Cleveland's consent decree with the Department of Justice, the agreement that formalizes oversight of the city's police department.

The city and DOJ had argued Cleveland made enough progress addressing the concerns raised in the consent decree. The judge disagreed.

Monitor: Cleveland police closer to consent decree compliance, but concerns remain

RELATED: Monitor: Cleveland police closer to consent decree compliance, but concerns remain

"The court finds the city has a ways to go before reaching compliance with the agreement signed in 2015," the judge said.

In a statement, Mayor Justin Bibb said he is disappointed, adding Cleveland has made progress under the consent decree.

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