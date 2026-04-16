Letter from CMSD board addresses protest following planned layoffs meeting

On Wednesday, a letter from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education chair addressed protests, including chants, that disrupted Tuesday night's work session on planned layoffs.

The situation caused the board to go into recess. When it returned, members announced the authorization of 278 layoffs out of 410 being recommended.

The board chair's letter said the work session was meant to present the reasoning behind the layoffs and discuss how they would impact students, but that did not happen due to disruptions, including prolonged chanting that led to the vote.

The letter said another opportunity to talk about layoffs and the impact will happen.

You can read the full letter below: