Man and woman found shot to death inside car on Cleveland's West Side on Thanksgiving, police say

CLEVELAND — A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a car on Cleveland's West Side early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at 12:35 a.m. on West 47th Street and Denison Avenue after hearing shots fired in the area.

Dave Hatala. Scene of homicide on Hannon Drive.

When police arrived, they saw two males running down Hannon Drive. They fled in a black sedan.

Officers found a 30-year-old man in the driver's seat and a 30-year-old woman in the passenger's seat. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

A person of interest has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

