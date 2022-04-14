Man and woman stabbed after fight inside Izzo's Cafe on Lorain Avenue

CLEVELAND — Two people were hospitalized in serious condition after a stabbing inside Izzo’s Cafe on Lorain Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to Izzo’s Cafe on Lorain Road for a fight inside the bar that ended in a stabbing.

A 42-year-old man was stabbed in the back and neck and a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the head. Both were transported in serious condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

