Man in critical condition after hit-and-run on East 79th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a driver hit a person in the street and drove off on the city’s East Side Thursday.

Police responded to East 79th Street near Bellevue Avenue for a male struck by a car that had fled the scene.

EMS transported the male in critical condition.

Mike Vielhaber. Cleveland police are investigating a hit-and-run on East 79th Street.

The Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police is reconstructing the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact police at 216-623-5295.

