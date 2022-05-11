Man in his 30s pronounced dead after shooting in area of Parkview Avenue and Woodhill Road

CLEVELAND — A man in his 30s was fatally shot early Wednesday in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

EMS responded to the area of Parkview Avenue and Woodhill Road for a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as a 31-year-old from Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.