Man transported in serious condition after crashing into building on East 30th Street and Chester

CLEVELAND — A 50-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after he crashed into a building on East 30th Street and Chester Avenue Thursday.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed the male was transported to serious condition to University Hospitals.

Images from News 5’s overnight news tracker showed the car hit a traffic light pole and then the building.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash at East 30th Street and Chester Avenue.

A bullet hole was found in the driver's door.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash at East 30th Street and Chester Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

