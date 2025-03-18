March Madness will bring millions to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — March Madness arrives in Cleveland this week, just days after wrapping up the MAC tournament. Rocket Arena will host first and second-round games of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament starting Friday.

Once again, all eyes will be on Cleveland over college basketball and thousands of visitors are expected to visit Northeast Ohio. Fans will be spending their money at hotels, local bars restaurants and seeing what makes Cleveland unique while boosting the local economy.

This will be the second year in a row that Cleveland has hosted the national tournament.

'It’s such a vibrant and exciting city': Cleveland shocks, impresses visitors

Last year, Cleveland was home to the Women’s Final Four during one of the most iconic years in women’s sports, generating over $30 million, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, David Gilbert, says they expect to make well over $8 million in direct spending from the men’s tournament this week.

“I think locals should be very proud that this event is in their city because it doesn't happen by accident. And they should be very happy because this community will be $8 million plus richer than it was prior to the event being held,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert says their goal is to continue Cleveland’s streak of being one of the top cities in America at hosting major sporting events. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission recently announced in 25 years, they have generated over $1 billion in economic impact from sporting events in Northeast Ohio.

This will be Cleveland’s fifth time over the past 20 years hosting a major NCAA basketball event, but they hope to host more national tournaments frequently.

“Our hope or expectation is that we would host a first and second round or a regional maybe every four to five years. In this case it's been nearly 10 years because COVID shut out our chance in the middle. And Cleveland does as well as about any city in the country when hosting these tournaments,” said Gilbert.

Here is a list of the teams that will play at Rocket Arena on March 21-23 for first and second-round games:

First Round

East



Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Saint Mary's Gaels 3:15 p.m.

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 12:40 p.m.

South

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans, 10 p.m.

New Mexico Lobos vs. Marquette Golden Eagles, 7:25 p.m.

Doors will open one and a half hours before the first game.

The second round of the tournament will begin on March 23.

