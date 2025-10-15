Member of Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force shot in Glenville

CLEVELAND — A U.S. Marshal was shot while serving a warrant in Glenville on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was followed by a heavy police presence on East 91st Street at Stewart Avenue, including sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police, as well as negotiators and officers in full tactical gear.

An individual is now in custody, according to Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek.

WEWS

The marshal was transported to the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. Sources tell News 5 the marshal is expected to live.

WEWS

Polensek said the marshal was part of a task force serving a warrant this morning at the location where the shooting occurred. Polensek said the individual being served with the warrant was wanted for shootings in East Cleveland.

William Buckway, who works in the neighborhood, said he heard multiple gunshots:

Building worker says he heard multiple gunshots in Glenville

"I was actually going in that building — it's the building I work in — when I heard gunshots going off and saw a police officer running out the building," Buckway said. "The officers seemed pretty calm at first until I heard the gunshots."

Buckway said the location is a multi-unit apartment building.

"This is not common, but I'm kind of numb to it already," Buckway said.

News 5 is working to learn more.