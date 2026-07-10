Miles for Migraines aims to raise funds for local research

CLEVEALND — Around 45 million Americans suffer from migraines, and the nonprofit Miles for Migraine is working to raise awareness about the condition and raise funds through its annual walk, run or relax event in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

A migraine is more than a bad headache. It can cause debilitating pain that leaves sufferers in bed for days. Movement, lights and sound can trigger nausea and vision changes.

Money raised from the event stays in Cleveland to fund research and fellowship programs at both University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Maryann Mays of the Cleveland Clinic said the need for continued research remains urgent.

"Despite the innovation we've had over the past five years with new medication that come, there are still a number of individuals that still don't get headache relief and these headaches can last day," Mays said.

The Miles for Migraine Cleveland walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the North Chagrin Reservation in Willoughby Hills.

There is still time to sign up.