'More than a Felon' job fair gives people second chances

CLEVELAND — For many Ohioans, the end of a prison sentence doesn’t erase the challenges that come next.

That’s why Lakeisha Smith started the More than a Felon job fair.

The fair created a space where formerly incarcerated people were not judged for their past mistakes.

“People make mistakes, we all do but some people never got caught. So, don't be afraid to give somebody a second chance, because in a job space it might be the best worker you ever had,” said Smith.

Landra Shear has had a hard time reconnecting with society.

“I have some harsh crimes on my record to the point where it’s not hard getting jobs, but it’s hard making people comfortable enough to accept me. I’m 53-years old and I'm being turned away for things I did when I was 17,” said Shear.

And in the last 36 years, all he’s wanted is an opportunity.

“I just received my background check, and I probably wouldn't hire myself just looking at this, but sometimes you have to look at the person and their desires,” said Shear.

Attendees were able to meet with recruiters and connect with different service providers for mental health and transportation. It was a room full of different organizations that are not afraid to give second chances.

And for Shear, it was a chance to lean on others who are dealing with the same challenges.

“You may feel as if you're the only one, but when you can fill up a room like this you see that you're not the only one and you are not alone,” said Shear.

Advocates said job fairs like this one can dramatically reduce recidivism by helping people reenter the workforce and regain stability.

“I want to be in a situation where someone can look at me and not judge me for things I did in my past, but give me a chance for who I am today and not take away my tomorrow," said Shear.

