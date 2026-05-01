Most Ohio workers lack paid leave, new bill aims to change that

CLEVELAND — A new bipartisan proposal at the Ohio Statehouse is generating widespread conversation, as lawmakers push for a plan that could significantly change how workers handle medical and family emergencies.

Two state senators are introducing legislation to create a paid family and medical leave program funded through a state-run insurance system. Supporters say it could provide much-needed relief for families forced to make difficult financial decisions during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Right now, most Ohio workers do not have access to paid family or medical leave. State Sen. Beth Liston (D-Dublin), who introduced Senate Bill 396, shared a striking statistic: about 77% of Ohioans go without pay when they take time off for major life events, like the birth of a child, caring for a sick loved one, or recovering from their own health issues.

The proposed legislation would change that on a statewide level by offering up to 14 weeks of paid, job-protected leave.

After News 5 asked viewers to weigh in on social media, hundreds responded with a wide range of opinions. Some expressed strong support for the idea.

We also took those questions directly into the community.

“I think every single woman should get at least 14 weeks of paid leave,” said Cleveland resident Amelia Kapostasy. “You have to spend time with your baby. Or if you have a major surgery, how are you supposed to move? How are you supposed to work?”

Another resident, Eli Morse, added, “It’s not fair, and there needs to be a change.”

According to Liston, the program would function like an insurance fund, supported by small payroll contributions from both employees and employers.

"Should the bill pass, everyone would put each week a little bit of money into that insurance pot. In fact, we call it the paid family leave insurance program, and then that would protect Ohioans who would need to have FMLA and need to have some of their income during that really difficult time."

Under the proposal, both hourly and salaried workers would receive about 85% of their pay while on leave, with benefits capped at just over $1,200 per week. The standard benefit would last up to 14 weeks, with the possibility of extending to 18 weeks in a year for multiple qualifying events.

Many viewers also asked when the program could take effect. If passed, the plan would begin in 2028 and be administered by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For now, the bill remains in its early stages and has not yet had a committee hearing.

Currently, 14 other states have similar paid leave laws in place.