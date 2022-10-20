5 shot at barbershop on State Road in Cleveland

Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to EMS.

No one was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS says it transported four people to the hospital and said a fifth victim walked away from the scene.

The News 5 crew at the scene observed multiple police units and crime scene tape outside the IFIXUGLY barbershop.

A relative of a News 5 employee reported that they received a citizen app alert about the shooting from a nearby school. They saw Cleveland Police officers swarming the area from multiple directions.

News 5 has a crew at the scene; this story will be updated as more information is made available.

