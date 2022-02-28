New chef announced for future restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing Company

CLEVELAND — Terrestrial Brewing Company, located in Cleveland’s Battery Park neighborhood, announced a new executive chef for its soon-to-be-completed restaurant.

Michael Lovano brings with him years of experience working in some of Cleveland’s favorite restaurant spots. He most recently was a chef at Chef de Cuisine at Summer House in Lakewood and worked for Michael Symon at Lola, formerly on East 4th Street.

The concept at the restaurant will be a gastropub. Terrestrial Brewing said he wants to bring something fun and exciting to Clevelanders, while still being approachable.

“Something that people of all ages will recognize but prepared in a way they have never had before. Chef Michael’s mantra is 'make it nice or make it twice' and it is something he plans on bringing to Terrestrial," the brewery said.

While the completion of the restaurant nears, guests can get a preview of his culinary creations during weekend brunches at the brewery.

The restaurant will open in two phases with the first phase including a full-scale restaurant with the ultimate goal of serving food seven days a week. The second phase of expansion will include an upstairs event space and a two-tiered deck offering views of Lake Erie and Edgewater Beach.

The restaurant is scheduled to open sometime in early 2022, the brewery's website says.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.