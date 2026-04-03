Northeast Ohio family reflects on grandfather who carved the Guardians of Traffic

CLEVELAND — Almost five years after they were renamed the "Cleveland Guardians," siblings Jayne and Ron Chiocchio feel a bit of pride in their baseball team.
"The Guardians being the Guardians bring something special to our heart," Jayne Chiocchio said.
"I’m nostalgic," Ron Chiocchio said.
Their grandfather, Antonio Chiocchio, served as the lead stone carver for a group of Italian immigrants from Oratino, Italy, who built the Guardians of Traffic, which stand just across the street on the Hope Memorial Bridge.
"He still did manual work with the carvings, but he was making sure everybody was doing their part so when they put the pieces together, they matched perfectly," Ron Chiocchio said.
Italian American Museum of Cleveland Director Pamela Dorazio Dean took me to the building that still stands in Little Italy, where those stone carvers worked for two years.
"It’s a massive undertaking; they’re 43 feet tall," Dorazio Dean said. "Little Italy was settled by stone carvers and they left their mark all over the city."
Their popularity has continued to rise, especially recently.
"It’s because of the name change of the team that we’re able to install this historical marker in front of the building in Little Italy where the guardians were carved," Dorazio Dean said.
For Ron Chiocchio, his home also serves as a museum of sorts.
"I’ve kept them for so many years only because I’m nostalgic and I like history," Chiocchio said.
He still holds onto not only his grandfather's tools, but also some of his work too — his front porch features a sandstone bench built at the same time as the Guardians of Traffic.
A coincidence that Chiocchio admits may hint at the same sandstone being used for both the bench and the Guardians.
"You look at those big blocks, a lot of [leftover] sandstone came off those blocks," Ron Chiocchio said. "To have somebody tied to something that monumental — it’s just a stone structure, but the craftsmanship is really what makes it for me."
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