Northeast Ohioans have a love-hate relationship with extreme heat

Some people love hot weather. Others, not so much. And with extreme heat warnings in place in Northeast Ohio, if you’re spending time outdoors, especially, it’s a good idea to take it easy to help avoid getting sick.

I went around Cleveland on Tuesday, catching up with people soaking up the sun to get a flavor for what they think about the hot weather.

From construction sites to Meet Me Here Plaza in downtown Cleveland, whether folks were working hard or playing hard, the temperatures had everybody working up a sweat.

"So, it’s not too hot for you?” I asked Kahlil Jackson, who was playing basketball with his cousin on the newly installed court commemorating the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship.

"It’s hotter than usual, but I’m grateful. Let's say that. I’m grateful,” Jackson said.

He’s been to the court several times since it opened and said it’s a slam dunk for the community.

"I think this court is amazing. It’s what the city needed … that’s why we out here,” Jackson said.

He said staying safe entails staying hydrated. He had a smoothie and water nearby. He added, jokingly, that staying safe also means not talking trash.

And while drinking water in extreme heat is important, so is running through it.

I met Jameal Minor and his sons, Landon, 3, and Johnnas, 1, at Easton Park in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

"They just love the environment. So, bring them out, let them play at the park. I’ve been here since 10 [a.m.],” Minor said.

A simple fountain at the park provided the perfect escape from the heat.

News 5 Cleveland Jameal Minor took his two sons to Easton Park to escape the heat.

"There’s nothing like playing in water when you’re a kid, right?” I asked Minor.

"Yeah, I play in the water myself, too,” Minor said. “I’m a big kid myself.”

And you know it’s hot when the boss has an ice cream truck stop through.

Mary Roche and her colleagues were able to grab whatever they wanted from Chris’s Ice Cream Treats, which visited a nonprofit near East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue.

"Enjoying this lovely ice cream is how I’m beating the heat and got good air conditioning inside,” Roche said, as she held a lemonade slushy in her hand.

Christopher Fakult was working the ice cream truck. His father owns the business, which has been operating since 1997. Fakult works it to help pay for college.

News 5 Cleveland Chris’s Ice Cream Treats visited a Cleveland business Tuesday.

"I totally love this job. It’s very rewarding, and you just get to make a lot of people smile,” Fakult said. “You can never go wrong with the ice cream sandwich, but everybody love a Bomb Pop."

Jackson told me he has plenty more days planned at Meet Me Here Plaza, no matter how hot or cold it gets.

"You won’t be out here when it’s snowing, I don’t think?” I asked him.

Jackson said, "I’m going to have him out here when it’s snowing. We’re gonna be out here while it’s snowing, I promise you that.”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.