ODOT begins work on 8 intersections on Franklin Boulevard

From West 85th to West 25th streets
Kevin Barry
Signs line Franklin Boulevard to show pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers where they can provide feedback about the proposed changes for Franklin.
Posted at 12:18 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:18:51-04

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin a year-long resurfacing project at eight intersections on Franklin Boulevard.

The resurfacing and roundabout construction will happen at eight intersections on West Franklin Boulevard between West 85th Street and West 25th Street in Cleveland.

The project is estimated to be completed by August 2023.

Beginning May 11 through October 2022, West Franklin Boulevard between West 85th Street and West 50th Street will be reduced to westbound traffic only.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured on West 85th Street to Detroit Avenue to West 50th Street.

