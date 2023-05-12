One person killed in house fire in Tremont, Cleveland Fire confirms

CLEVELAND — One male died in a house fire in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Friday morning, Cleveland Fire officials confirmed.

The fire, at a home in the 2600 block of Scranton Road, was brought under control by about 9:50 a.m., according to Cleveland Fire dispatch.

Fire officials on the scene confirmed the death.

News 5 has a crew at the scene, and we are working to learn more.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.