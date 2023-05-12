Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

One person killed in house fire in Tremont, Cleveland Fire confirms

IMG_8828.jpg
Dave Kraska | News 5
Cleveland Fire crew on scene of a fatal house fire in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood Friday morning.
IMG_8828.jpg
IMG_8829.jpg
IMG_8830.jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 10:46:12-04

CLEVELAND — One male died in a house fire in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Friday morning, Cleveland Fire officials confirmed.

The fire, at a home in the 2600 block of Scranton Road, was brought under control by about 9:50 a.m., according to Cleveland Fire dispatch.

Fire officials on the scene confirmed the death.

News 5 has a crew at the scene, and we are working to learn more.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.