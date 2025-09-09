Over 100 fugitives arrested during U.S. Marshals operation

CLEVELAND — For 30 days last month, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) focused on violent crime in the City of Cleveland.

Teams from all across northern Ohio converged on Cleveland, arresting violent fugitives, seeking unregistered sex offenders, and locating missing children.

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Todd stated, "Operation Trident reflects the dedication, professionalism, and teamwork of our officers and partner agencies. Over the past month, their tireless efforts have demonstrated a unified commitment to enhancing public safety throughout the City of Cleveland."

"On any given day, two to three coordinated teams were actively engaged across the city, a coordinated effort to achieve the operation’s mission. I’m proud of the collaboration and professionalism demonstrated throughout this operation, ” Todd said.

Operation Trident spanned the month of August.

During the course of the operation, more than 130 violent fugitives were arrested.

Members of the task force focused on all violent crimes, including five arrests of homicide suspects, but with a special focus on those wanted for gun-related crimes and felonious assault.

Forty-six individuals were arrested for felonious assault warrants, and 20 had firearms-related cases.

Additionally, 11 firearms were recovered during the 30-day operation, along with over 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Of those 11 weapons, two were reported stolen.

According to the USMS, during the operation, members of the NOVFTF arrested individuals wanted for very violent offenses, including 34-year-old Shon Turner.

Turner was wanted by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department for felonious assault after police said he allegedly pushed a 6-year-old child out of a third-story window.

The child sustained serious injuries.

Also arrested during the operation was 24-year-old Aaron Sharp.

Sharp was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department after he allegedly shot and killed two family members and then shot and wounded two police officers.

Members of the NOVFTF, ECPD, EDGE SWAT and Cuyahoga County SWAT arrested Sharp just blocks from where it all unfolded.

“This is a prime example of how local-federal partnerships should work and the impactful results those bring, with more than 100 fugitives arrested, thousands of rounds of ammunition recovered, and dangerous drugs removed from our streets,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “Partnerships like this are strongest and most effective when coordinated in tandem with local police departments. We greatly appreciate the U.S. Marshals and will continue to collaborate with other federal law enforcement agencies who similarly operate by keeping the needs of the local communities they serve in mind."

In addition to violent fugitives, members of the NOVFTF focused on those wanted for various sex crimes and critically missing children, two more investigative missions of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The operation found ten missing children.

Additionally,10 fugitives were arrested for sexually oriented crimes.

One of those arrests included John Armstrong, 50, who was not only wanted for the alleged rape of a juvenile by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office but also wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department for an alleged homicide.

Armstrong attempted to hide in Dayton, Ohio, but members of the NOVFTF were able to locate him in an apartment. Armstrong shot at officers when they approached the apartment.

He was eventually taken into custody, and there were no injuries.

“The task force partnership in the city of Cleveland is our longest-standing in the entirety of northern Ohio. The NOVFTF is incredibly proud of this partnership and will continue, day in and day out, to work with law enforcement partners and community partners to keep the City of Cleveland safe and free from the clutches of criminals who intend to do it harm,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.