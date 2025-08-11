82-year-old man, 22-year-old man identified as 2 killed in East Cleveland shooting

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the two men killed during a shooting in East Cleveland that left two officers injured.

The men have been identified as 82-year-old Charles Roscoe and 22-year-old Erik Sharp.

The suspect, 24-year-old Aaron Sharp, is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

What happened?

Police were initially called to the 1900 block of North Taylor Road around 11 p.m. Thursday for a domestic argument.

Mayor Lateek Shabazz said Aaron Sharp allegedly shot and killed two people.

Police said Officer Joshua Durda was shot in the leg by Sharp when he arrived at the scene.

A short time later, a shotspotter alert came in about a block away, and police rushed to that area, and that's where Officer Brandon Hernandez was shot in the buttocks.

Durda has been on the force for four years, and Hernandez has been on the force for one.