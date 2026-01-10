PHOTOS: Vigil for Minnesota woman killed by ICE agent
During Friday night's candlelight vigil in Cleveland’s Market Square Park, a new group of protesters called for justice and accountability following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.
Good was a mother of three who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, after federal agents said she drove her car at officers.
Cleveland demonstrators gather in support of a woman killed in Minneapolis, MN, by an ICE agent.Photo by: Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland Cleveland demonstrators gather for a candlelight vigil in support of a woman killed in Minneapolis, MN, by an ICE agent.Photo by: Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland Cleveland demonstrators gather in support of a woman killed in Minneapolis, MN, by an ICE agent.Photo by: Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland Cleveland demonstrators gather in support of a woman killed in Minneapolis, MN, by an ICE agent.Photo by: Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland Cleveland demonstrators gather in support of a woman killed in Minneapolis, MN, by an ICE agent.Photo by: Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland