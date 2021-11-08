Police: 30-year-old woman wanted in fatal shooting of man at Garden Valley Apartments in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old Cleveland woman has been named the “Fugitive of the Week” by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for her alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at the Garden Valley Apartments.

Cierra Mack, 30, is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated homicide. On Sept. 11, Mack allegedly shot and killed Chiffion Jefferson, 28, in the hallway of the Garden Valley Apartments in Cleveland.

She fled the scene of the shooting and has remained at large since then.

Mack’s last known address is in the 7500 block of Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

