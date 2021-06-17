Police investigating after male found shot to death on Holton Ave. in Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a male who was found bleeding on Holton Avenue on the city’s East Side Thursday.

Officers responded at approximately 1:49 a.m. to the 9000 block of Holton Avenue in connection with trouble unknown, according to the report.

A male, whose age is currently unknown, was found bleeding from the face from a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS was at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

