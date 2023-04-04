Police: Vehicle used in police impersonation robberies located, arrest made

Cleveland Police told a News 5 reporter on-scene that they located the vehicle believed to be used in at least one police impersonation robbery and made an arrest in Slavic Village on Tuesday morning.

Police said they found the Durango they believed was used in police impersonator cases and arrested one man for violation of state drug law.

Police did not say whether the arrested man was involved in the police impersonator incidents.

UPDATE: The Dodge Durango @CLEpolice believe is part of the police impersonator cases being towed away. One man under arrest on a drug charge. We should hear more from police shortly. pic.twitter.com/do4r6jJu0E — Tara Morgan (@taramorganTV) April 4, 2023

Police said that before he was arrested on East 71st and Worley, the man forced his way into a house occupied by three other people. No one else was arrested at that time.

The man under arrest yelled to a News 5 reporter from the back of a police cruiser that there was "nothing" in the Durango. Police quickly rolled up the window, and he started kicking the door from inside.

Police have been investigating a series of incidents in which individuals driving vehicles with flashing red and blue lights pulled over motorists, robbing unsuspecting drivers at gunpoint.

According to police, there have been at least five incidents involving someone impersonating officers, pulling over motorists and robbing them.



The first incident happened March 7 on Route 2 and the W. 45th Street exit

The second happened on March 28 at 152nd Street and Lakeshore Avenue

Then again on March 31 on W. 65th Street

The fourth recorded incident happened on April 1 on W. 48th Street

Then this past Sunday, April 2, on Broadway and Blanche avenues

On Tuesday morning before the arrest, police released photos of suspected vehicles.

If you do get pulled over in a situation like this, police want you to call 911 and talk with a dispatcher to see if this is a real stop by actual police officers.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463.

