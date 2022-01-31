Portion of Payne Avenue closed due to water main break near fire hydrant

CLEVELAND — A water main break has closed Payne Avenue between East 40th and East 47th streets Monday.

A News 5 photojournalist on the scene said the leak appears to be around a fire hydrant.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A water main break on Payne Avenue in Cleveland.

Cold temperatures are causing ice to form for about seven blocks.

The Cleveland Division of Police has the road blocked.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for more information.

