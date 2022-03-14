Ripepi family awards 5 police departments with K-9 officer following Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert

CLEVELAND — The Ripepi Family announced the recipients of the police K-9 grants from the funds raised during The Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert that was held to honor Danny Ripepi who was killed in September 2020 when a dump truck caused a highway sign to fall onto his vehicle.

The proceeds from the concert that was held on September 8, 2021, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica were used to purchase five police dogs for five police departments in the Greater Cleveland area.

The following departments will each receive a police K-9 officer and a complete six-week training course at Excel K-9 Services located in Hiram:

Brunswick Police Department

Cleveland Police Department

Euclid Police Department

Metro Health Medical Center Police Department

Parma Heights Police Department

The Ripepi family said planning for the second annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert is underway for late fall in 2022. Details will be announced soon, according to the funeral home.

The first concert was created to honor Danny, who believed in giving back to the community.

“His gentle demeanor, kind heart and his love as a devoted husband, dad, brother and friend to many, is the legacy he leaves behind. Now is our time to continue his legacy in the most poignant way, by giving back,” said the family in a news release

