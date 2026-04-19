Search efforts underway for man who went missing on Cuyahoga River

Search efforts are underway for a man who went missing on the Cuyahoga River on Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

On Friday, the department began conducting dive operations in rescue mode after the man went underwater. However, due to strong currents and nighttime conditions, divers were unable to find him, the department said.

Search efforts resumed Sunday with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources using sonar and other specialized search equipment to identify possible areas the man may be in the water, the department said.

Divers followed up on leads from ODNR, but none of the targets were found to be the man, the department said.

According to Cleveland Fire, the lack of visibility at the bottom of the river is causing complications in the search.

"We understand this remains a difficult and painful situation for those close to him. The Cleveland Division of Fire remains committed to supporting the search effort, and operations on the Cuyahoga River will continue," Cleveland Fire said in a statement.