Second juvenile in stolen car crash dies

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy who police believe was driving a stolen car that crashed over the weekend has died.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, Jayden Allen died at University Hospitals Medical Center in Cleveland.

The crash happened on June 6 around 4 p.m. on Johnston Parkway in Cleveland.

A worker at a nearby business said surveillance cameras captured the car speeding through a curve in the road when the driver appeared to lose control, hit a light pole with the back of the car and careen into a tree.

Cleveland Police told News 5 Investigator Scott Noll that firefighters responded to the scene and had to extricate the 13-year-old, along with a 12-year-old boy, from a blue Kia.

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Crash in stolen car leaves 12-year-old boy dead, teen critically injured

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They were both taken to the hospital; the 12-year-old died a short time later. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Aydin Taylor, of Cleveland.

The 13-year-old was put in the intensive care unit. He died on Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the car was previously reported stolen. Officers located a stolen gun inside the car.