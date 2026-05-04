'That is daunting': Crash survivor may not walk on her own for 12 weeks

CLEVELAND — A college student may not walk again on her own for months after she was seriously hurt in a crash that also killed a man more than a week ago.

Payton Toombs, 22, is recovering at MetroHealth hospital after several surgeries to repair a broken pelvis and femur.

Today, suspect Zayd Alameen appeared in court by video for an arraignment on several charges, including murder.

Alameen is accused of stealing an SUV and slamming into two cars at the intersection of W. 150th Street and Lorain Avenue.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond after pleading not guilty.

Toombs had so much to look forward to this spring and summer, from walking across the stage to receive her teaching degree at the University of Tennessee to her wedding in June and student teaching in the fall.

All that changed on April 24 when a speeding SUV slammed into the car she was riding in.

Woman seriously hurt in deadly crash by suspect in stolen SUV

"This is the first day that I’ve felt a little more pessimistic,” Toombs said.

Minutes before she met with News 5 for an interview in her hospital room, she had a visit from her rehab team.

"Told me that it could be up to 12 weeks till I could walk. That's hard because I was supposed to start student teaching in the fall and get married,” Toombs said.

Toombs says she doesn’t remember the crash.

A Cuyahoga County prosecutor described for a judge what surveillance video captured.

Alameen is accused of stealing a car left running in a driveway on W. 130th Street and keeping his foot on the gas during rush hour.

"And was going approximately 107 MPH. under no visible duress, being chased by nobody, and struck two vehicles,” prosecutor Kevin Filiatraut said.

James Cook, 54, a husband and father of three, was killed.

"It breaks our hearts that a family is without their father and a woman is without her husband,” Toombs said.

The prosecutor read to the judge a letter written by Toombs’ mother.

"Before the crash last Friday, April 24, 2026, I had an extremely happy, confident, and proud daughter about to approach her graduation."

Toombs’ fiancé was driving their car.

The University of Tennessee students were in Cleveland for a cornhole tournament.

Her fiancé first thought she had died.

"I haven’t really spoken with him much about that. I think it’s really emotional for him,” Toombs said.

Her rehabilitation will begin soon, and she says that’s where her focus will be.

"The thought of possibly being on a walker and having to do all of that is daunting,” Toombs said.

But she has endless support from her siblings, parents and friends back home. She says she knows one day all this will be a memory.

"I want to let myself feel all the emotions for a little bit, but then I want to really focus on getting better and trying really hard at rehab and physical therapy because I have my entire life ahead of me,” Toombs said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Toombs and her fiancé's medical expenses. Click here to donate.

Alameen is expected back in court for a hearing on May 13.