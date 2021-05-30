Through the ups and downs, one elevator operator brings joy to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Inside the Artcraft Building on Payne Avenue in Cleveland works a man named Duane Clemmons. You might not have heard his name before but once you meet him, it's unforgettable.

Clemmons is one of the building's elevator operators—a job not so common anymore, but one Clemmons has brought passion and exuberance to.

With Clemmons on hand, those taking the elevator are greeted with a smile, sometimes a joke and even a song.

"Duane's the man, man," said painter John W. Carlson.

Even in the darkest of times, like during the pandemic, Clemmons has found a way to bring joy to the city and put smiles on the faces of everyone he meets.

You can watch the full story by Homa Bash and News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine in the player above.

