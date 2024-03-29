Travelers pack Cleveland Hopkins Airport ahead of the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Hopkins was busy Friday morning as holiday travelers made their way to destinations across the country for Easter or Spring Break. For many, the end of March is the time of year when a physical and mental break from winter is in order.

“It's a great time to travel with family and or if you’re those spring breakers, you know college kids, wanting to get that beach vacation in,” said Marita Williams, Manager of Travel Product Development and Travel Promotions for AAA.

She says Florida remains a popular destination for many folks heading to the sandy beaches as well as the open sea.

“Cruise business is really back for us here at AAA. It was not full capacity most ships until last year and now it's continuing on this year,” she said.

TSA screened a record number of air travelers in 2023, and they expect a 6% jump this spring break. Numbers were fueled over the next week by those traveling to and from cities in the path of the solar eclipse. The FAA predicts the upcoming week be the busiest of the season, with Thursday, April 4 looking like the busiest day.

"I would say book your flights strategically so that you can make it back,” said traveler Jordan Urso of Erie.

Delays are always a possibility, especially as volume increases so keep in touch with your airline and arrive two hours early to the airport. Just because you think your flight is off-peak doesn’t mean it is.

That’s why Allyson Goldstein of Beachwood advises, “just get here early, be patient and be prepared.

“We actually went away last week as well and it was crazy here on a Thursday morning," Goldstein said.

TSA says they’ll be staffed accordingly, but they need you to help them simply by packing smart.

“What we mean by that is don't put anything into your bag that's a prohibited item that's going to slow you down, that's going to slow other people in line behind you down,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle.

So don’t bring banned items, especially liquids, in your carry on.

“If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, it counts as a liquid - so we're looking at gravy, toothpaste, jams and preserves, spreadable cheeses, alcohol anything like that if its over that 3.4 ounce limit it needs to go in your checked bag.

To avoid waiting in the long lines for the TSA, she heavily advises signing up for TSA Pre-Check at TSA.gov. It’s $78, and it’s good for five years.

“Generally there are shorter lines,” which was definitely the case Friday morning at Hopkins.

“You don’t have to remove your jacket, you’re electronics,” she said. “So yes it’s a great program.”

