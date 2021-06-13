USS Cod submarine strikes Coast Guard vessel while departing Cleveland for repairs

CLEVELAND — While departing Cleveland for the first time in 58 years, the USS Cod submarine allided with the moored United States Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay Saturday morning.

The allision, which occurs when a vessel strikes a stationary object, occurred around 11:30 a.m. as the USS Cod was being towed by the Tug Manitou to Erie, Pennsylvania for hull preservation and restoration work.

As a result of the allision, the USCGC Morro Bay sustained superficial damage to the hull and superstructure of this ship. It is not clear if the USS Cod sustained any damage.

The United States Coast Guard said it is investigating the incident.

USS Cod last departed out of Cleveland for drydocking in Lorain in 1963.

