WATCH LIVE: Greater Cleveland United Pastors in Mission speak out on recent violence

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland United Pastors in Mission is holding a news conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. to speak out against the recent wave of violence in the city.

Watch a live stream of the event in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

The news conference is being held at the Antioch Baptist Church on Cedar Avenue in Cleveland. The pastors speaking will be:



The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., Pastor Emeritus of Olivet Church.

The Rev. Dr. E.T. Caviness, Pastor of Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church.

Rev. Dr. Larry Macon, Sr., Pastor of Mt. Zion Church.

Pastor Tony Minor, Senior Pastor of Community of Faith Church.

Rev. Jimmy Gates, Pastor of Cleveland’s Zion Hill Missionary Church.

The pastors will emphasize legislating proper gun laws and will encourage the community to vote, beginning with the August special election.

A news release announcing the conference states:

The city of Cleveland is becoming and recently had one of the most violent weekends in several years. More than 24 people were shot, and 4 killed as Cleveland experienced another violent weekend. There are too many guns on the streets, and too many people with criminal records on the streets. There is also a shortage of values about what is right, what is wrong, what is acceptable, what should be condoned, and what is condemned. We want the Mayor & City Council to re-engage.

