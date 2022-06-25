Watch Now
WATCH: Protests continue after Roe v. Wade decision at Lakeside Avenue and E. 9th intersection

WARNING: Vulgar language is being used
News 5
Protesters show and voice their opposition to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 20:36:49-04

CLEVELAND — Rallies continue in Cleveland after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning at the intersection of Lakeside Avenue and E. 9th Street.

