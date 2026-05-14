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West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue intersection reopens after sinkhole repaired

Project completed just before this weekend's Cleveland Marathon
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Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
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Posted

CLEVELAND — After more than two months, a sinkhole that closed a busy intersection in Downtown Cleveland has been repaired.

The sinkhole opened up in early March at West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue, prompting road closures and detours.

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No injuries were reported when it happened, and crews quickly closed the area off to traffic.

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News 5 previously spoke with Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones, who said issues like this stem from a lack of infrastructure funding from the federal government.

WATCH:

Sinkhole closes Downtown Cleveland intersection

RELATED: Sinkhole closes Downtown Cleveland intersection

According to Cleveland City Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair, the work on the sinkhole has been completed, just in time for the Cleveland Marathon this weekend.

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