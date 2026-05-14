West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue intersection reopens after sinkhole repaired

CLEVELAND — After more than two months, a sinkhole that closed a busy intersection in Downtown Cleveland has been repaired.

The sinkhole opened up in early March at West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue, prompting road closures and detours.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

No injuries were reported when it happened, and crews quickly closed the area off to traffic.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

News 5 previously spoke with Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones, who said issues like this stem from a lack of infrastructure funding from the federal government.

WATCH:

Sinkhole closes Downtown Cleveland intersection

RELATED: Sinkhole closes Downtown Cleveland intersection

According to Cleveland City Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair, the work on the sinkhole has been completed, just in time for the Cleveland Marathon this weekend.

Tyler Sinclair, City of Cleveland.