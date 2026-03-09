Sinkhole closes downtown Cleveland intersection

CLEVELAND — A large sinkhole has closed the intersection of West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

The sinkhole opened Sunday morning, and Cleveland Police were called to the scene about 8:30 a.m. after a car went into the sinkhole and became partially stuck for some time.

Downtown intersection closed Sunday morning due to sinkhole

A tow truck driver was able to remove the vehicle from the sinkhole, and the owner was able to drive away in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the sinkhole, which takes up almost half of the intersection, was a sight to see for people walking nearby.

"It kinda looks apocalyptic," Annie, a woman who lives downtown, said. "The street is fully broken in. There's pipe sticking out. It's literally all caved in."

It's still unclear what caused the sinkhole.

The City of Cleveland said there is no timeline for when the intersection will be repaired.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.