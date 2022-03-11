Why you'll hear emergency sirens in Cleveland Saturday evening

At 6:05 p.m., emergency sirens will be heard across Cleveland—but don't panic, it's just a reminder to change your smoke alarm batteries.

As part of the Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery campaign, emergency sirens will sound for one minute in unison to remind residents to change their smoke alarm batteries when they adjust their clocks for daylight saving time this weekend.

The campaign is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and locally endorsed by the Cleveland Division of Fire and the American Red Cross.

In addition to changing their smoke alarm batteries, residents are also urged to review fire safety measures including checking the working status of their smoke alarms, establishing an emergency escape route by identifying two ways out of each room and designating a common meeting place outside of the home.

Cleveland fire stations will be offering a limited supply of free batteries for their smoke alarms on a first come, first serve basis. Additionally, residents can call 216-361-5535 to request smoke alarms for the home if they don't already have them on each floor and in every room where people sleep.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.