Woman arrested after admitting she shot boyfriend in living room of Cleveland home, police say

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old male was found shot to death in the living room of a home on Crestwood Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to the 10500 block of Crestwood for “a female screaming and a male shot by his girlfriend,” according to the report.

At the scene, police arrested a 31-year-old woman who told officers that she had shot her boyfriend.

The 30-year-old male had multiple gunshot wounds and was found in the living room of the home.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old woman turned over a firearm to officers and was arrested.

The homicide remains under investigation.

