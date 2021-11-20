Woman dies in Cleveland house fire, man in critical condition

CLEVELAND — A house fire in Cleveland that broke out Friday night left one woman dead and has critically injured one man, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The fire occurred at a home in the 10200 block of Aetna Road in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood.

Police said a 50-year-old woman was killed in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man was transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Cleveland Fire crews were on scene, responding to the house fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

