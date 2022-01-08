Woman dies in fire on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — One person has died following a fire that happened at a home in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 3600 block of East 112th Street.

According to Cleveland EMS, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 63-year-old man in serious condition was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the woman was 65 years old. Her name has not been released. The man is listed as stable.

Firefighters said the fire is under control.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied house fire with fatality at E.112 and Sandusky in 5th Battalion. One other resident transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in stable condition. Cause under investigation. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/xgqiBK6hWr — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 8, 2022

