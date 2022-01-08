Watch
Woman dies in fire on Cleveland's East Side

Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 17:20:29-05

CLEVELAND — One person has died following a fire that happened at a home in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 3600 block of East 112th Street.

According to Cleveland EMS, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 63-year-old man in serious condition was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the woman was 65 years old. Her name has not been released. The man is listed as stable.

Firefighters said the fire is under control.

