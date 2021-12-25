Woman dies in house fire on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a house fire Friday afternoon in Cleveland.

It happened in the 10300 block of Thrush Avenue.

Cleveland EMS responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Cleveland police said the arson unit is investigating.

No further information has been released.

