Woman killed, man injured in shooting on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old woman was killed and a 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting that occurred on Cleveland's West Side Friday night, according to Cleveland police.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of West 47th Street and Clark Avenue for report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

On the scene, officers also learned that a woman had been shot on West 47th Street and found the 39-year-old with multiple gunshots wounds to her body.

EMS transported the man and woman to MetroHealth Medical Center. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary evidence indicates the man and woman were inside of a parked car when an unknown male approached the car and fired multiple times into it, striking both of them.

A person of interest has not been identified at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

